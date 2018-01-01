Cullman County deputies search for man involved in shooting

wx_icon Huntsville 25°

Photo: Cullman Sheriff

Cullman County authorities are searching for a man who was involved in a Friday shooting.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 6:02 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 6:02 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

Cullman County authorities are currently searching for a suspect who investigators say was involved in a shooting.

Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help locating Tei Ti Taimi.

Authorities are not confirming whether or not an officer or deputy was involved in the shooting at this time.

Investigators say the shooting happened in Holly Pond, which is in the northeast corner of the county.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Taimi, they are asked to call (256) 734-0342.

