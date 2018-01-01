Cullman County deputies search for man involved in shooting

Cullman County authorities are currently searching for a suspect who investigators say was involved in a shooting.

Scroll for more content...

Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help locating Tei Ti Taimi.

Authorities are not confirming whether or not an officer or deputy was involved in the shooting at this time.

Investigators say the shooting happened in Holly Pond, which is in the northeast corner of the county.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Taimi, they are asked to call (256) 734-0342.