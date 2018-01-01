Cullman County authorities recover 3.5 pounds of meth from undocumented man

A man Cullman County authorities say is in the United States illegally is behind bars after drug agents say they found five pounds of meth.

The Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to capture Juan Carlos Jimenez-Alcarez, 32, of Mexico. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a two-month investigation.

Authorities say Jimenez-Alcarez sold agents large amounts of methamphetamine in Cullman County before he was arrested near Hanceville. During the arrest, authorities say they seized 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine and $3,000. When the agents went to his home, they seized an additional two pounds of meth. Authorities also found $35,000 in cash and firearms.

Jimenez-Alcarez is being held on no bond at the Cullman County Detention Center by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Investigators say Jimenez-Alcarez is in the United States illegally for the second time.