Cullman County Damage Confirmed To Be From Tornado

A damage assessment team from the National Weather Service investigated damage from Wednesday in northern Cullman County today. They confirmed that a small tornado touched down about 3 miles southeast of Eva at 4:46 PM. The tornado on the ground for just over a mile and was 100 yards wide. The tornado lifted at 4:48 PM 3 miles east-southeast of Eva, very near the Cullman-Morgan County line.

The National Weather Service team says several trees were damaged and even uprooted. Minor damage was reported to homes and to a barn. Damage was reported along County Road 1527 and County Road 1526.

They say the maximum intensity of the tornado was 75 mph, making it an EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale used to rate intensity of tornadoes.