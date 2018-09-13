Police investigating shooting in Huntsville

Police are responding to a shooting on Mason Court in Huntsville and have confirmed the incident was between two people who are now in the hospital. They are conscious and talking to officers.
The shooting was drug related, and six to ten shots were fired.
This is an active crime scene, and WAAY31 will update as more information is released.
