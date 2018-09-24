Fire crews are investigating how a house fire started early Monday morning.
It happened on Brooks Drive off Browns Ferry Road in Limestone County around 5:15 Monday morning. Crews from the Tanner and Clements volunteer fire departments responded and said the home was abandoned. We have learned the house was in the process of being demolished and the power was still turned on to the house. Crews cut off the power after arriving to the scene.
WAAY 31 is working to gather more details on this story and will update it as soon as we have them.
Related Content
- Crews battle house fire in Limestone County
- Crews battle early morning fire in Elkmont
- Human remains found inside following Limestone County house fire
- Pedestrian killed in Limestone County
- Roads reopen in Limestone County
- Limestone Co. man sets fire to home
- Lack of funding impacting Limestone County bridges
- 1 dead in Limestone County wreck
- Victim in deadly Limestone County wreck identified
- Limestone County roads closed due to flooding
Scroll for more content...