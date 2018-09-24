Crews battle house fire in Limestone County

Fire crews are investigating how a house fire started early Monday morning.

It happened on Brooks Drive off Browns Ferry Road in Limestone County around 5:15 Monday morning. Crews from the Tanner and Clements volunteer fire departments responded and said the home was abandoned. We have learned the house was in the process of being demolished and the power was still turned on to the house. Crews cut off the power after arriving to the scene.

