Crews battle early morning fire in Elkmont

Firefighters were called out to a house fire early Wednesday morning in Elkmont.

Piney Chapel and Elkmont firefighters responded to the fire on Elkton Road near Porter Road just before 6 a.m. and found a house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded to the same home for a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Eight people and five dogs had been living in the home at the time of the initial fire. There was no one there when firefighters arrived back at the scene Wednesday morning.

There was no immediate word on how the fire started.