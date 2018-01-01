Crestwood Medical Center resumes normal visiting hours

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, this year's flu season has hit it's peak, and is in a steady decline.

Crestwood Medical Center has resumed normal visiting hours after one of the worst flu seasons of the past decade.

"We are confident that the worst of a tough flu season is over and we are encouraging patients who may have put off care to make sure they get back on track," said Mylena Morton, MD, Internal Medicine physician with Crestwood Medical Group.

According to the the Alabama Department of Public Health, in Madison County the flu rate has been falling over the past few weeks.

"Taking precautions is the best possible way to avoid catching any virus," said Dr. Morton.

According to the CDC, it's still not too late to get your flu shot this year.