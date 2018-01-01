Clear

Crestwood Medical Center resumes normal visiting hours

Crestwood Medical Center has resumed normal visiting hours after one of the worst flu seasons of the past decade.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 2:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 2:50 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, this year's flu season has hit it's peak, and is in a steady decline. 

Scroll for more content...

Crestwood Medical Center has resumed normal visiting hours after one of the worst flu seasons of the past decade. 

"We are confident that the worst of a tough flu season is over and we are encouraging patients who may have put off care to make sure they get back on track," said Mylena Morton, MD, Internal Medicine physician with Crestwood Medical Group. 

According to the the Alabama Department of Public Health, in Madison County the flu rate has been falling over the past few weeks. 

"Taking precautions is the best possible way to avoid catching any virus," said Dr. Morton. 

According to the CDC, it's still not too late to get your flu shot this year. 

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events