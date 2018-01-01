Cousin remembers man killed by son in Madison County

Anthony Jones’ cousin Mike Partain tells WAAY 31 he’s still in shock that his cousin is gone, and he is even more shocked at the way it happened.

Partain says he had a very special relationship with his cousin Anthony Jones, and he talked to him almost every day, so he was worried when Anthony wasn’t responding to his calls or texts.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony was reported missing Dec. 19.

His son, Eric Jones, was then arrested on Jan. 5 after admitting to investigators that he had killed his father.

The body of Anthony Jones was later found in the Paint Rock River off of Scott Branch Road -- a place Partain says was one of Anthony’s favorites.

“He looked forward to going down there to that cabin and kicking back, retire, and just watch his grandkids. And I planned on being there with him," Partain said.

Eric Jones is still in jail on a $76,000 bond.

Partain says he’s going to keep his cousin in mind and do what he would do by not holding a grudge against Eric and helping any way he can.

He says a GoFundMe account will be set up for his cousin's funeral and says the family is currently working on arrangements with the New Hope Funeral Home.