Clear

Court upholds Georgia city's cash bail policy

Pixabay

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta this week upheld the city of Calhoun's policy of jailing people for up to 48 hours before they see a judge who can rule whether they are too poor to pay bail.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 5:49 PM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 7:00 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A federal appeals court says a Georgia city's practice of jailing people accused of low-level crimes who can't afford to pay bail is constitutional.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta this week upheld the city of Calhoun's policy of jailing people for up to 48 hours before they see a judge who can rule whether they are too poor to pay bail.

The Southern Center for Human Rights sued on behalf of Maurice Walker, who spent six days in jail after being arrested in September 2015 on a charge of walking while intoxicated. The misdemeanor carried a preset $160 bail for Walker to avoid jail before his first court appearance.

The city revised its policy after the lawsuit was filed. The appeals court upheld the revised policy.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/24/2018 3:00:56 PM (GMT -5:00)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events