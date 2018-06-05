Couple wanted for credit card theft in Decatur

Decatur Police need the help of the public to identify two people accused of using a stolen credit card at the Publix grocery store on Beltline Road.

According to police, the card was stolen from a vehicle parked on Brownstone Court late last month.

If you recognize either of these people you're asked to call Det. Michael Kitchens at 256-341-4668, or e-mail him at mkitchens@decatur-al.gov.