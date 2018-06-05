Clear

Couple wanted for credit card theft in Decatur

Police said the two used a card stolen during a car burglary last month.

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 8:10 AM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 8:10 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Decatur Police need the help of the public to identify two people accused of using a stolen credit card at the Publix grocery store on Beltline Road.

According to police, the card was stolen from a vehicle parked on Brownstone Court late last month.

If you recognize either of these people you're asked to call Det. Michael Kitchens at 256-341-4668, or e-mail him at mkitchens@decatur-al.gov.

