Suspects wanted for credit card fraud

Huntsville Police are trying to identify two suspects wanted for credit card fraud.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 11:45 AM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 12:21 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Huntsville police are searching for a man and woman in Huntsville accused of credit card fraud. According to police, the two unidentified suspects stole a credit card and made numerous charges, which resulted in over $5,000 worth of charges.

If you can identify the suspects or have any more information, you are asked to call police. 

        

 

