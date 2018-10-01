Suspects wanted for credit card fraud

Huntsville police are searching for a man and woman in Huntsville accused of credit card fraud. According to police, the two unidentified suspects stole a credit card and made numerous charges, which resulted in over $5,000 worth of charges.
If you can identify the suspects or have any more information, you are asked to call police.
