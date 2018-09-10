Clear

Investigation into counterfeit money leads to arrest

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Elkmont man on charges of distributing counterfeit money.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 6:25 PM
Updated: Sep. 10, 2018 6:28 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Charles Anderson Jr has been arrested for his alleged distribution of counterfeit money. 

The Elkmont native is being held in the Limestone County Jail on 26 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree, and his bond is set at $132,000.

Police were able obtain security footage of Anderson using the counterfeit money,and he has been identified by several witnesses.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office had been notified of multiple instances in which counterfeit money was being used at local businesses, and they worked in conjunction with Athens Police and Elkmont Police to arrest Anderson. 

Investigators warn businesses to be cautious when accepting $1, $5, $10, and $20 bills in particular, as counterfeit money is still in circulation. If you suspect that you have received counterfeit cash, contact local law enforcement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events