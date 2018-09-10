Investigation into counterfeit money leads to arrest

Charles Anderson Jr has been arrested for his alleged distribution of counterfeit money.

The Elkmont native is being held in the Limestone County Jail on 26 counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument 1st Degree, and his bond is set at $132,000.

Police were able obtain security footage of Anderson using the counterfeit money,and he has been identified by several witnesses.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office had been notified of multiple instances in which counterfeit money was being used at local businesses, and they worked in conjunction with Athens Police and Elkmont Police to arrest Anderson.

Investigators warn businesses to be cautious when accepting $1, $5, $10, and $20 bills in particular, as counterfeit money is still in circulation. If you suspect that you have received counterfeit cash, contact local law enforcement.