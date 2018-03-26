Councilman pushing for historic status

The McThornmor neighborhood is on its way to joining the National Register of Historic Places.

It's located in Huntsville on the corner of Holmes Avenue and Woodall Lane.

Lynda Romero lives in McThornmor, and she told WAAY 31 she didn't expect her neighborhood to be in the running for the national recognition.

"I didn't realize that we would qualify for anything like that," Romero said.

Romero and her husband were newlyweds when they moved to the neighborhood in 1963.

They lived right across the street from a member of the now famous Von Braun space team.

"They lived across the street from us, and it was very interesting to hear what all they had to go through to get here in Alabama," Romero said.

German rocket developer Werhner Von Braun's team of scientists moved into the McThornmor neighborhood in the 1950s.

Councilman Bill Kling told WAAY that because Von Braun and his team developed the Saturn Five launch vehicle in Huntsville the neighborhood they lived in should be on the National Register of Historic Places.

George Allen told WAAY 31 he has never considered the possibility of his neighborhood making it onto the register.

"This was a small little sleepy town," Allen said.

Allen moved into the McThornmor neighborhood in 1957, and he said he's blown away by the Rocket City's transformation from sleepy town to space city.

"None of us ever thought we'd be looking at a metropolitan of 300,000 or more," Allen said.

If the McThornmor neighborhood makes it onto the register, residents told WAAY 31 they should know no later than Spring 2019.