Police charge juvenile with murder following Huntsville teen's shooting death

The Madison County Coroner's Office says a 17-year-old died in a Monday shooting in south Huntsville.

Deputy Coroner Tyler Berryhill says Brandon Thornton of Huntsville died Wednesday from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting happened on Marinawoods Drive at an apartment complex.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Huntsville police say a juvenile suspect was arrested Monday and initially charged with attempted murder. That suspect is now charged with murder because of Thornton's death.

Police are not releasing additional details at this time, and they say they are still investigating the case.

