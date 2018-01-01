Coroner identifies Huntsville man killed in Sunday night shooting

The Madison County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed following a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown Sunday night.

The office identified the victim as Raemon Ross, 34, of Huntsville. The office says the cause of death was a gunshot wound, and he died at 11:02 p.m., shortly after he was shot.

Huntsville police are still looking for the person who shot and killed Ross. Investigators were called to Spring Branch Apartments on Binford Drive around 9:30 p.m.

A resident who lives at the apartment complex said he heard two shots fired shortly before police were called.

Ross was taken to Huntsville Hospital before he died from his wound.

Police have yet to identify any suspects or announce any arrests in this case.