Cops quickly catch confessed Subway robber in Ardmore

In Ardmore, a Subway restaurant robbery failed to go as planned for the robber.

Admore police tell WAAY 31, at 10:20 Sunday morning, a woman wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and gloves walked into the Subway on the Tennessee side of the state line.

Police Chief James Kennedy tells WAAY 31 the robber claimed she had a gun and demanded money.

Subway employees handed over cash.

On her way out, the robber warned her victims not to call police for ten minutes.

The folks inside Subway ignored that last demand. They called directly in to the police department on the Alabama side of the line.

Chief Kennedy tells WAAY 31 the dispatcher sent a description of the getaway car.

Immediately, an Ardmore police officer spotted the vehicle as he met it headed south on Ardmore Avenue.

The officer pulled over the vehicle driven by 28-year-old Leslie Brooke Wallace of Pine Dale, Alabama. That’s just south Ardmore.

Police crossed the state line and went back to the Subway. They reviewed video surveillance footage. Chief Kennedy says they were able to positively identify Wallace as the robber.

The suspect denied she committed the crime.

Later, however, Chief Kennedy tells WAAY 31 Wallace made a full confession.

Police took Wallace to the Giles County Tennessee jail. She’s charge in Tennessee with Aggravated Robbery.