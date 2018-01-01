Cooler, Some Sunshine

After a damp and windy start to the work week, it will be drier and cooler for your Tuesday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun. The wind doesn't entirely leave us, so we'll see a breeze out of the WSW 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures reach the lower 50s this afternoon after starting out near 40 degrees. We'll be mild again for Wednesday, but temperatures in between through the overnight hours dip just below freezing into the lower 30s.

By the end of the week, temperatures climb back above average and then we add rain chances in for the weekend. At this point, there's some disagreement in whether Saturday will be wet, or if the rain will hold off until Saturday night and last through Sunday.