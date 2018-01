Greensboro, North Carolina-based restaurant chain Cook Out has opened its first Huntsville location.

The restaurant features burgers, sandwiches and milkshakes, and it announced Wednesday it had opened its latest location at 2220 Sparkman Drive.

Cook Out has Alabama locations in Tuscaloosa, Jacksonville and Auburn, and they plan to add one in Troy soon.

The restaurant markets itself with using never-frozen beef and providing more than 40 milkshake options.