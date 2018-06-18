Conviction, death sentence upheld for Scottsboro man

A Scottsboro man on death row for killing three of his family members had his appeal denied.

James Ben Brownfield, 43, was sentenced to death in 2004 for the 2001 murders of his sister, Brenda McCutchin, her husband Latham McCutchin, and Brenda's 3-year-old grandson, Joshua Hodges.

Brownfield was convicted of killing all three with a claw hammer the night of Dec. 23, 2001.

Prosecutors said Brownfield was angry with his sister over drugs and money when he beat her and her grandson to death while they were in bed. He then tried to burn the house down and drove across town to Latham McCutchin's home, where he beat McCutchin with the hammer, stabbed him in the heart and cut his throat, prosecutors said.

Brownfield's attorneys have argued in the past that he had ineffective counsel that could have kept him off death row.

The Alabama Supreme Court denied Brownfield's most recent petition to overturn his convictions on Friday.

Brownfield is on death row at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility near Bessemer.