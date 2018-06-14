Clear
Convicted sex offender charged with child porn

Arkansas man charged with possession of child porn.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 9:26 AM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

An Arkansas man is now facing new charges of possessing child pornography after being charged previously with the same crime.

According to offcials ,  Joshua Box, 35, was arrested for possessing thousands of images and videos of minors.

 Police said the images included minors who were nude and engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Box is also accused of possessing a hard drive that had pornographic images of minors under the age of 12, according to KHBS.

Court documents also revealed that Box violated his probation by having contact with a 17-year-old.

The sheriff's office said Box was evaluated after his previous conviction of possessing child pornography, and it was determined that he was in the medium risk category to re-offend.

He is due back in court on August 7th.

