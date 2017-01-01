Convicted murderer attacks Alabama corrections officer, officials say

The Alabama Department of Corrections says one of its officers was attacked Wednesday at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

Scroll for more content...

Prison leaders say Daryl Rowell, 27, of Macon County attacked the officer with a makeshift weapon as he was being taken to a housing area.

The officer was cut, but his injuries are non-life-threatening. He was transported to a local hospital.

Rowell is currently serving a life sentence without parole after being convicted of murder in 2016.

The Alabama Department of corrections plans to charge Rowell in relation to the attack.