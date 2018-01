A man serving a life sentence for a Huntsville murder has been denied a new trial.

Scroll for more content...

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied a rehearing for John Clayton Owens Friday.

Owens, 34, is serving a life sentence for capital murder in the 2011 murder of Doris Richardson, 91. Police said Owens strangled Richardson in her home on Bide-A-Wee Drive and then took items from her house.

Owens is being held in the St. Clair Correctional Facility.