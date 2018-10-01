Cullman County church to be rebuilt after destructive fire

Warrior Creek Missionary Baptist Church is starting the planning process for a new building after the Cullman County church was destroyed in a fire in August.

Church leaders say their goal is to have the sanctuary and Sunday school under one building. On Sunday Daryl Ross, a pastor at the church, revealed the blue print for the new church building to the community.

Remodeling has begun on the classrooms in the old sanctuary, so they can continue Sunday school. Deacon James Carson has attended the church for 22 years, and he said he can remember what the original 1930s sanctuary was like.

"The old kitchen has turned into the sanctuary we have now. These classrooms are what we have partitioned off and brought back into service since the fire," Carson said.

The old sanctuary is the only part of the building that survived the fire and is where the congregation has been worshipping since. Ross said the new building will have 12 Sunday school classrooms.

"We want our kids back to some sort of normalcy. They're not being able to go to Sunday School, and kids love Sunday School," Ross said.

The building will have a safe room to protect members from a fire or tornado. The remainder of the old building will be used as a fellowship hall.

Ross plans to have the have the new building operational by July 2019, and there is currently no estimate on how much it will cost.