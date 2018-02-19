Construction worker injured at South Memorial Parkway work site

The Alabama Department of Transportation told WAAY 31, a contractor's employee was injured Monday.

WAAY 31 learned from Huntsville Fire and Rescue the accident happened after the person fell off the Byrd Spring road overpass along South Memorial Parkway.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue told us the worker was in serious condition when the person was taken to the hospital this morning.

A spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation wouldn't comment further on the accident.

WAAY 31 had not received any information from Huntsville Police, HEMSI and the contract company had not responded to us about the incident Monday afternoon.

Most offices are closed since Monday is a government holiday so we haven't heard back.

WAAY 31 is working to find out if the accident is under investigation.