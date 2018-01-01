Construction update on new high schools in Decatur

The new Decatur High School is around 70 % complete, according to Lee Edminson, Project Manager for Decatur City Schools.

Scroll for more content...

This week, crews are busy painting the classrooms, drywall is going up in the Auditorium and fireproofing is ongoing in the storm shelters.

The total cost for the new DHS is $1,423,231.44 and the facility will accommodate up to 1,100 students. The new school is also equipped with a heated and cooled sky walk over Somerville Road.

A new Austin High School is also in the process of being built. Both new schools are on track to be ready for school in the fall of 2018.

Austin High is around 87 % complete. This week, crews are installing the finishes, painting and installing basketball goals. The facility will accommodate 1,400 students. The Austin campus will also have a new stadium next to the campus on Modaus Road, in Southwest Decatur. New on-campus softball, baseball, practice fields and a new field house will also be on-site.

Both new high schools include storm shelters and are located within five minutes of any classroom in the building.