Congressman Mo Brooks to visit Calhoun Community College

Congressman Mo Brooks will tour Calhoun Community College's Decatur campus on September 18, 2018. His visit will begin at 9:00 a.m., and he will be accompanied by members of his local congressional office.
The tour will include the college's Aerospace Technology and Design Drafting/Additive Manufacturing programs and will be followed by a roundtable discussion with interim president, Joe Burke, and faculty and staff.
