Congressman Mo Brooks presents congressional art competition winner

A new art exhibit at The Huntsville Museum of art is showcasing art displays created from students in the Tennessee Valley. Some of their art will be displayed at Government Landmarks.

The kickoff to start Youth Art Month allowed free admission to the public. After the reception, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Congressman Mo Brooks recognized the congressional competition winner and honorable mentions.

Art professionals judge the art created by 245 high school students. The competition is part of the visual arts achievement program. Judges picked one student's work of art to go on display in the U.S. Capitol for a year. Another student's art will be displayed in Representative Mo Brook's office on Capitol Hill. Five other students art will hang in Brook's office here in Alabama.

WAAY 31 caught up with the younger students who's art is displayed in the Huntsville Museum of Arts. These students were selected by their art teachers. They said they hope to one day compete for the Congressional Art Competition.

"I think that Emma did a wonderful job with her folk art landscape and I love all the patterns she put into it with all the colors. She's just a dedicated student and works so hard. Very talented," said art teacher Anna Parks at Walnut Grove Elementary School.

Art teachers also said having their students participate in visual arts helps them to achieve problem solving skills and learning how to complete a new task.

The young art month exhibit will be open for a view until April 29th.