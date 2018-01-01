Confirmed: Fire Chief Danny Travis suspended for making inflammatory comments

Fayetteville Mayor Jonathan Law confirmed with WAAY 31 that Fire Chief Danny Travis was suspended last week for making inflammatory comments.



Mayor Law confirmed that Fire Chief is suspended for two weeks without pay while the city investigates.

"He is held to a higher standard than just any local citizen," said Stinson Knott.

Stinson Knott was shocked when he found out Fire Chief Travis was suspended for using inflammatory comments.

Knott and other people in the community said they heard the suspension is related to Travis allegedly using the "N" word several times on a 911 phone call made last month. WAAY 31 is currently working with the city to get access to that 911 call.

Mayor Law could not confirm any details on what inflammatory comments were made, because Chief Travis is still under investigation.

"I hope that there would be a thorough and fair investigation, and that everything be made public and the tax payers and people in the community knows what happened. And move on accordingly," Knott said.

Knott wishes city leaders would lead by example.

"Let everyone see your light that men may glorify God in things that you do. Not through the evil things you say or evil acts you say," Knott said.

Mayor Law said there are state and federal guidelines they are following to determine the future of Chief Travis.

On January 22, city administrator Scott Collins will let Chief Travis and city council members know if Travis will be terminated or if he'll continue working as Fire Chief.

"If it's found to be true, I honestly feel that he should be terminated," Knott said.

Mayor Law tells WAAY 31 there's an acting fire chief who's following in for Travis until the investigation is complete.