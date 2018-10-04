Concussions affect on football

“I’ve seen across the country a decline in football because of head injuries,” Charity Mathis, Sparkman Football Mom, said.

That’s the reality for many football teams as more studies emerge showing the effects conuccsions and hard hits have on the brain.

“A concussion is some kind of a brain injury, it can be something as minor as it just shifts around inside your skull,” Huntsville Hospital Sports Center Program Director said. “It could be inter-cranial bleeding, or something severe as the brain bumping up against the skull itself.”

But youth football coach, Greg Parker, firmly believes the game is safer than ever.

“But because of the negative publicity it's gotten, the numbers are going down,” Parker added.

He says helmet companies are using new techoology to prevent injuries.

“The helmets have sensors and stuff in them that goes straight to trainers' computers,” Huntsville High QB, Jackson Glover, said.

Danville High also uses sensor helmets. Stevenson says those helmets are part of an ongoing debate.

“There’s still a lot of studies going on to see how useful that technology is, but some helmets have sensors that tell how much force a player is receiving on a hit,” Stevenson said.

Youth football has dropped seven percent since 2009, according to The National Federation of Sate High School Associations. In Hampton Cove, the youth league has gone from eight teams to two.

“I think people aren’t playing football as much, some because of parents, I feel like some people see statistics and think oh that’s a number, and the number makes it look a lot worse than what it is,” Huntsville Wide Receiver, Graham Parker, said.

Rules are changing. David Bell, a football official, says new penalties are in place for players’ safety.

“We want to get the players playing lower, take the head out of the game,” Bell said.

A targeting penalty is given when a player uses their head to hit another player above the shoulders. Refs have also implemented a blindside block penalty.

“If a player cannot see you coming at him to block him, you have to use your hands,” Bell said.

“All that technique is being translated from the NFL to the colleges to the high schools to the youth leagues,” Mark Fleetwood, Huntsville High Football Coach, said.

Coach Fleetwood says, “Head up, eyes up, and hit with your shoulders.”

“And it’s important as the game moves forward it’s taught the right way,” he added.