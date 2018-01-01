'Complete Streets' project to make Huntsville roads more cyclist-friendly

The city of Huntsville is finding news ways to get better use of existing roads, and they’re calling the project “Complete Streets."

City officials say the goal is to make streets more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly.

This comes after a man was killed while riding his bike on the street this past Monday.

“There’s a huge community of people who are out on the roads running, cycling, doing a lot of outdoor activities," said cyclist, Beth Morrison.

And that’s why the city of Huntsville is looking at better ways to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists with a project they call “Complete Streets”

And they say safety is top priority.

“Having ways to walk and cycle safely is a huge plus, especially when you have kids," Morrison said. "I don’t want my kid riding out on the street anymore.”

As a former triathlete, Beth Morrison has been riding bikes for a long time, but she says she doesn’t feel safe around cars. And that’s why she says the new “Complete Streets” project is right up her alley.

“I used to ride my bike around my neighborhood with no issues, but now I don’t think I’d want my kids out on a bike unless we’re on a greenway.”

Morrison says drivers can sometimes forget about people who aren’t in cars.

”They go down the road, thinking it won’t happen to them, or they won’t hit a bicyclist, or they won’t hit someone on a motorcycle, they won’t hit a jogger," said another cyclist, Deonte Pulliam. "So they’re ignorant to the facts of the road and not being as cautious as they need to be.”

“Until we change the attitude of drivers that cyclists aren’t allowed on the road, and people stop texting and driving, or looking at their phone while driving, these accidents are going to occur," Morrison added.

Deonte Pulliam says he hopes the “Complete Streets” project will open drivers eyes’ and help prevent these kinds of accidents from happening in the future.

“They can actually cycle without worrying about a car hitting them, or run and jog without having to worry about any kind of issues with the road or the street, so I think it’s a great idea," Pulliam said.

Officials say Spraggins Street will soon have a protected cycle track to connect the Gateway Greenway to Twickenham Square, and Holmes Avenue also has one under construction.