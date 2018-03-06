Community watch group helps nab suspect in multiple vehicle break-ins

One man has been arrested and another is wanted after a community watch group came together and assisted the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office in solving a string of vehicle burglaries.

Raymond Holloway, Jr., 20, was arrested with 12 counts of unlawfully breaking and entering a vehicle after several break-ins in the Bethel community.

According to deputies, they’re still looking for the second suspect, 18-year-old Rocky Williams.

Deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31 they’re grateful for the members of the Bethel community for turning over security footage to help find those responsible for the break-ins.

WAAY 31 talked with one community member who helped form the watch group, and who was a burglary victim himself.

“We were asleep at night and my son went and got up the next morning to go to school, and he found his vehicle broken into, and then he called me while he was at school," said Dexter Shelton. "I went and checked mine and, sure enough, it had been broken in also."

That’s when Shelton said he decided it was time to start a community watch group.

“We want to take our neighborhood back from these guys that’s doing this to us," he said.

And his family wasn’t the only one targeted.

“That morning, when I came out to check my vehicle, there was four sheriff’s deputies sitting in our road here and I knew something had happened," Shelton said.

According to officials with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, at least twelve cars were broken into in the Bethel community.

And thanks to help from the community watch group, 20-year-old Raymond Holloway, Jr. has been arrested.

And Shelton says the group is more than happy to help.

“We call our neighbors if we see something suspicious, because we can be there in five minutes to help, where it may take the sheriff’s department 30 or 40 minutes to get here," Shelton said. "It’s always good to have somebody good on your side till help can come.”

Shelton says the community watch group is growing, and they’re even adding more security measures.

“We’ve got the patrol vehicles with the magnets on it. We’ve got signs we’re putting up. A lot of new security cameras are being put up in the neighborhood, and we have game cameras up, so we’re fighting back," Shelton said.

Investigators are now asking for help in finding the second suspect in this case. If you have any information, call the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.