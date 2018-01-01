Community reacts to Toyota-Mazda manufacturing plant

The proposed Toyota-Mazda manufacturing plant will not only have a big impact on the Tennessee Valley as a whole, but also the people who live close to the future site.

People who live and work near the plant's expected location told WAAY 31 they are most excited about the 4,000 jobs the plant is expected to bring to the area.

"There will be a lot of people wanting jobs, so it's going to be a good deal," said Charlie Baucom.

Baucom lives in the Greenbrier community, and he wants the jobs to help the next generation of workers in the area.

"The future for the kids, like my grandson here, providing jobs for them for years to come," said Baucom.

Calhoun Community College told WAAY 31 they already have programs working as a direct feeder for the same type of manufacturing jobs that will become available.

The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, or F.A.M.E, is a program gives students the opportunity to work at plants like the one expected to be built while also learning the skills they will need to get a full-time job once they graduate.

All of that is good news to Baucom who already has a prediction for what will happen to the area around the plant.

"These farms here...they'll turn into roof tops," said Baucom

That doesn't bother Baucom because he's looking at all of the positives instead of the negatives.

"Progress is good for everybody. We didn't even have a telephone back when I was 12 years old here, so it's a good deal," said Baucom

Other people in Limestone County said they're concerned about the increase in traffic that will happen on many of the two lane roads in the area.

WAAY 31 will be working to get answers about how the City of Huntsville will handle the infrustructure needed to support the plant.