Fayetteville community reacts to destroyed fabric store

A business established in 1948 is gone, after a fire re-ignited over night. The popular fabric store, Sir's Fabrics went up in flames this weekend leaving folks in Fayetteville feeling the loss.

Firefighters spent all day putting out hot spots. Every few minutes, someone would stop by and talk about the special moments spent inside the store.

"Mr. Joe started this back in 48. Many of us grew up going to Joe Fabrics," said Diane Cook who shops at Sir's Fabrics.

"I grew up coming to the store and buying fabric with my mom. Running around the store and looking at all the gorgeous fabric they have," said Gay Dempsey who shops at Sir's Fabrics.

Many people are shocked Sir's Fabrics is gone. The business caught fire around 6 p.m. Saturday, just shortly after the store closed. Someone was driving past the store and saw smoke coming from the building.

"Kind of emotional. I'm hoping not to cry, but it's kind of hard. But if you see something you grew up with disappear," Cook said.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, crews left the scene, then had to come back out at 1 a.m. The fire rekindle and then destroyed the building. Fayetteville utility crews are restoring power. The fire also burned nearby power lines and transformers.

"So thankful none of the staff was hurt, no one was in the store. Nobody in the surrounding area was hurt. It was night so everyone was gone. That's another thing to be thankful for," Dempsey said.

Next to the store, both Fayetteville United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church had to cancel services because their power was out this morning. Inside both churches you could smell smoke in the building.

The owner of Sir's Fabrics was too devastated to talk with me about what's happened and what's next for the business. Despite the loss, people still have their memories of the iconic Fayetteville store.

"When I went to college, everyone knew where I was from because they went here for their fabric and upholstery, said

He greeted each and every other customer that came in, so it's going to be missed and we're all hoping he opens back up.

Fayetteville fire fighters tell me the state fire marshal will investigate the fire tomorrow.