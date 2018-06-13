Commissioner asks public to donate money for more SRO's in Jackson Co.

School may be out, but students’ safety is never out of the minds of parents and grandparents across the Tennessee Valley.

That’s why a Jackson County commissioner is asking for the community to donate money so Jackson County schools can hire more resource officers.

WAAY 31 talked with parents and grandparents about the new plan to fund those resource officers, and learned what they think about it.

“I think it’s a great idea, because, like I said, our kids need safety. And the way the world is turning right now, we need the safety," said Kathy Murphree.

Murphree has nine grandchildren--all of whom are either attending or will attend a school in Jackson County.

“If it’s not your kids, it’s your neighbor’s kids. I mean, it’s your towns kids. They’ve got to be protected," Murphree said. "And whatever it takes, everybody needs to come together as a family and do that.”

That’s why Murphree supports Jackson County Commissioner Jason Venable’s plan to get parents and grandparents, like herself, to donate money to help fund at least three more school resource officers.

Venable says when the county sends out bills to solid waste customers, he’d like to include a form to request donations, which is something Murphree says she would definitely consider.

“Our children’s safety needs to be put on top priority. That’s what our children’s safety needs to be, and if that means people out there need to donate, they need to donate so we can get that safety in," she said.

And Murphree isn’t the only one who feels that way.

“For the protection of the children and the schools, because this stuff has got to stop," Shirley Gant said. "This killing and stuff has got to stop.”

Parents and grandparents say after the recent school shootings across the nation, they don’t want their worst nightmare to come true.

“What if someone was to come in, you know, like the Florida shooting that we had, I don’t want none of that to happen to any of these kids here. None of them. These are our kids. Someone’s got to look out for them. We need that SRO,” Murphree said.

Parents say they’re hopeful enough people will donate.

“We raise money for everything else, and this, like I said, should take top priority. So, there’s no reason why, if everybody would donate just a little bit—that’s all we ask—just a little bit, then you’d have enough," Murphree said.

“You can do anything if you set your heart to do it. So, yes, I think we can raise it," Gant added.

Commissioner Venable is hoping the Jackson County Commission will vote to approve his request by June 25th so the donation form can make it into the bills that will be mailed on July 1st.

Venable says he’s hoping to raise at least $100,000 each year to pay for one officer’s salary as well as a car and uniform.