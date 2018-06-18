Commemorative North Alabama baseballs available today

Commemorative baseballs are available for pickup today at the following IberiaBank locations:

53 Hughes Road

Madison, AL

400 Meridian Street

Suite 108

Huntsville, AL

4700 Whitesburg Drive

Suite 150

Huntsville, AL

To collect a baseball, each person has to present the voucher he/she was given at the BallCorps groundbreaking.

Balls can be picked up during the banks normal business hours.

Fans still have one week to submit team name suggestions at NorthAlabamaBaseball.com

The top 7-10 team name suggestions will be announced in late June.

After that, fans will be able to vote for one of the top names.

The final name will be revealed in August.

Whoever submits the entry that is ultimately selected will get season tickets for for the team's first five years, a team jersey, and the chance to throw out the first pitch for a game in the 2020 season.

The contest is open to legal residents of Alabama and Tennessee ages 18 and up at the time of the entry.