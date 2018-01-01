wx_icon Huntsville 37°

Comedian Aziz Ansari responds to sex misconduct allegations

A woman said she was furious when she saw Ansari wearing a 'Time's Up' pin at the Golden Globes.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 7:27 AM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 7:27 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Comedian Aziz Ansari has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman he dated last year.

Ansari said in a statement Sunday that he apologized last year when she told him about her discomfort during a sexual encounter in his apartment he said he believed to be consensual.

The woman, identified as a 23-year-old photographer in an interview with Babe.net, says she was furious when she saw Ansari was wearing a "Time's Up" pin while accepting a Golden Globe on Jan. 7.

She said it brought back memories of him assaulting her after a date in his apartment.

The next day, the woman texted Ansari letting him know that she was upset with his behavior that night.

Ansari says he was surprised and apologized.

