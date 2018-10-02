Columbia High School student brought gun to school

A Columbia High School student brought a gun to school.
According to a message sent to Columbia High parents this afternoon, school administration received a tip about a student that had brought a gun to campus, and the suspect was apprehended within minutes.
The student has been suspended and recommended for expulsion.
WAAY 31 will update as more information is known.
