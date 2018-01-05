College Football Playoff National Championship preparations underway

We are now only four day away from the College Football Playoff National Championship -- an all SEC matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs.

It's also an interesting coaching matchup as Nick Saban is going up against his former protege, Kirby Smart. The odds are in Nick Saban's favor though, as he has an amazing record when going up against his former assistants in their new head coaching roles.

He's 11-0 to be exact -- undefeated and the streak could very well continue on Monday night. Kirby Smart, the former Alabama defensive coordinator from 2008-2015 under Saban, is now leading the bulldogs to their first College Football Playoff appearance in school history. Smart developed his style of play, or shall we say "formula," while coaching under Saban at Alabama. Both Georgia and Alabama play with a heavy run offense and a 3-4 defense.

Both teams arrive in Atlanta tomorrow to begin practice, and neither will have to travel far. Atlanta has already begun to line the streets with banners for both teams, and the fans are sure to start to arrive over the next few days.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is on Monday night at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.