Colder Air Invades The Valley Tonight

Our Tuesday was sunny and warm. Fast changes tonight will mean more clouds and a reminder that we are still in winter.

A disturbance over Missouri this afternoon will pass just to our north. It will pass cloud enough that it will bring an increase in clouds tonight and Wednesday. The rain and snow associated with the system will break up and will not affect us. The cold air behind that storm system, however, will affect us.

Temperatures at night and in the mornings will drop into the low-to-mid 30s with 20s in the coldest spots. If you have started planting, make sure you protect those plants in case freezing occurs. Wind chills tonight and tomorrow morning will drop into the 20s easily. Jackets and coats will be necessary for the kids at the bus stop and for the rest of us on the way out the door. Afternoon temperatures will not warm beyond the upper 40s. With a gusty 10-20 mph wind, we can feel 10-15 degrees colder. That means wind chills will be no warmer than 30s, even in the afternoon.

Clouds will increase steadily tonight and tomorrow morning. They may give the appearance of rain at times, but the rain will stay well north of us. The clouds will start thinning out in the afternoon.

Thursday will be cold again, but the sun will return. Friday and Saturday will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s ahead of the next cold front. That cold front will bring a quick round of heavy rain Saturday night and Sunday morning, and then a reinforcing shot of colder air will arrive on Sunday and Monday. Weekend rainfall amounts will be around 1-2 inches.