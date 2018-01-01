Cold Relaxing, Warming On The Way

The temperature at Huntsville International Airport dropped to 9 degrees this morning. Today was the second consecutive morning with temperatures in the single digits. We checked with the National Weather Service to see when this last happened. The last time we had two consecutive mornings in single digits was in 2014. It happend on two occasions: January 6-7 and January 29-30. The longest string of days with single digits is five days. That happened twice - in 1948 and 1958.

We aren't likely to reach single digits again. We will, however, still be cold. Remember to dress in several warm layers. Be sure space heaters have at least three feet of space all the way around. Remember your pets need a way to stay warm, too. This evening will from 30s to 20s. We will drop to around 18 degrees for the low by morning. Tomorrow morning will climb through the teens and 20s and then up to the mid-40s by noon. Highs will be nearing 50 degrees.

The warming continues this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny. The high will be near 53 degrees. Clouds will begin gathering on Sunday. The high will be near 60 degrees.