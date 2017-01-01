Cold Air Settles In To Stay

Cold air has settled into the Tennessee Valley, and it is here to stay. In fact, even colder air is heading toward us this weekend. Temperatures will drop through the 20s this evening and tonight. If you're stepping out this evening, make sure you bundle up. Dressing in layers is more effective at keeping you warm that just a heavy coat. Don't forget outdoor pets. They need a way to stay warm, and they need water that isn't frozen. Remember, warm water freezes faster than cold water.

A cold front passed through the Tennessee Valley last night and early this morning. It is what brought those few snow flakes to us. High pressure behind that cold front is centered over the Midwest and is shoving cold air from the Midwest and the Great Lakes into the Deep South. Our wind is coming from the north around that high pressure. Upstream temperatures are in the single digits and teens. That's the type of cold that is being pushed toward us.

The cold air expands over Texas. The air over the Gulf of Mexico is still warm, however. That zone of a big temperature contrast can be a breeding ground for new storms. A developing storm this weekend can bring even colder air toward us. That storm can also mean some snow that may make traveling to New Years Eve festivities dangerous. Confidence is low for the snow and very high for the extreme cold. We will be tracking this developing storm system for you at the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracking Center.