Cold Air Invades The Tennessee Valley

The National Weather Service canceled the Winter Weather Advisory for all of the Tennessee Valley at 6 PM.

Any leftover snow will fade to an end. Any moisture from rain or melted snow can freeze and form black ice on the roads. A slower-than-normal drive would be a good idea. If you see what looks like a wet spot on the roads, realize it's likely ice. Lightly-traveled roads, bridges, and overpasses will be most prone to the formation of ice. Roads than are more heavily-traveled are less likely to ice up.

The next weather-related issue will be the deepening cold. Temperatures will drop through the 20s and wind chills will drop through the teens this evening. Those wind chills will drop into single digits after midnight, then warm from single digits to teens tomorrow. Dressing in layers is the best way to stay warm in the frigid air. Don't forget to drip your faucets. Be especially careful with space heaters. Remember they need at least three of space all the way around. Don't forget your outdoor pets! They need a way to stay warm if they can't come inside.