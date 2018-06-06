Photo Gallery 3 Images
Tuscumbia police are looking for whoever broke into the Colbert County Board of Education's central office Tuesday night.
Superintendent Gale Satchel said a board room window and vending machine were damaged, and snacks were taken from the vending machine.
Tuscumbia police are looking at video provided by the school district, Satchel said.
Related Content
- Colbert school board office burglarized
- Colbert County summer school program
- Colbert County Schools introduce new education foundation
- Colbert County Schools get national attention for unique marketing class
- Colbert County Schools shutting down next week due to flu
- Colbert County Superintendent wants tax increase to improve school security
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Colbert County wreck
- Man killed in Colbert County crash
- Colbert County deputy involved in morning wreck
- Colbert investigators searching for robbery suspects