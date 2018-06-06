Clear

Colbert school board office burglarized

A thief broke in overnight and vandalized a vending machine, district officials said.

Tuscumbia police are looking for whoever broke into the Colbert County Board of Education's central office Tuesday night.

Superintendent Gale Satchel said a board room window and vending machine were damaged, and snacks were taken from the vending machine.

Tuscumbia police are looking at video provided by the school district, Satchel said.

