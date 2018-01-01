Colbert investigators searching for robbery suspects

Colbert County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for two men who were involved in a weekend robbery.

The sheriff's office posted surveillance photos taken during a Sunday robbery in the Frankfort Road area.

One of the men had several tattoos and was holding a cell phone, investigators said. The other man appeared to be wearing red flannel pajama pants.

The men were in a red Ford Fusion that appeared to have a specialty license tag.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call the Colbert County Sheriff's Office at 256-383-0741.