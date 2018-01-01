Colbert County EMA unveils triage bus

Colbert County Emergency Management officials unveiled a triage bus Thursday, that can respond to a mass injury situation like the tornado outbreak of 2011.

The school bus was donated by the Colbert County School System and emergency management received a ten thousand dollar grant from the Alabama Department of Public Health to outfit the bus with conversion kits, turning it into a triage center on wheels.

Colbert County EMA Director, Mike Melton, said they can treat 18 people at a time on the bus. He said back in 2011 when tornadoes ripped through the Shoals they didn't have a mobile unit to help people who were injured.

"We had areas where we were setting up command posts and people were being brought up to them and some were wounded and in pretty bad shape and there wasn't a good clear place to work on them or help them," said Melton. "Since then we have been able to get a medical trailer with over 50 trauma bags, oxygen bottles, and that type stuff. Then we have this bus here where we can have a little triage center."

Melton said if any other surrounding counties needed them to respond to a mass injury type situation they would use the bus and medical trailer to help as well. They hope this will better prepare them to save lives in the future.