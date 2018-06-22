Colbert EMA opens up storm shelter for Helen Keller festival attendees

Thousands of people are expected to be in Tuscumbia for the 40th Helen Keller Festival, which lasts through Sunday. There is a threat of thunder storms over the weekend and because of this Colbert County Emergency Management officials have decided to open up a storm shelter.

The lobby and auditorium of the Colbert County EMA building will be open for people from 10 am- 10 pm throughout the weekend. The shelter is located inside the Colbert County EMA building at the intersection of Water and W 5th Streets.

Thursday night's storms cancelled all Helen Keller events for the evening and Friday morning vendors were drenched when a storm popped up.

"I scrambled to put up the sides of the tent during our little storm and slipped in some mud but that kind of makes it all the more fun," said Crystal Heady, a vendor at the Helen Keller Festival.

Friday, volunteers were putting out straw to soak up any wet spots at the festival, but the winds picked up and blew some tents around.

"It's defiantly a concern. Ideally I'd like it to be sunny and warm, but looking at the sky it's realistic it's going to rain," said Heady.

As of right now no events for the Helen Keller Festival are cancelled because of weather Friday night, but if festival goers do need a safe place to go you can head down to the Colbert County Emergency Management building.