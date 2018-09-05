Colbert County man who ran from police has a long list of past charges

Brock Gooch was arrested Wenesday after leading police on a high speed chase, crashing his car, and running from police in Colbert County.

Gooch is currently being taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center because of his existing robbery warrants.

Gooch is no stranger to law enforcement in October 2017 a woman accused him of kidnapping and raping her in Lauderdale County.

Gooch then got into a chase with police and ended up in Lakeside Highlands neighborhood in Florence. WAAY31 was there when he was arrested in October 2017 less than one year ago. Gooch's wrap sheet is riddled with assault, stolen property, theft, and domestic violence charges dating back to 2011.

"This guy is a danger to the community. He has nothing to lose," said Colbert County Sheriff, Frank Williamson.

Muscle Shoals Police said Wednesday morning, while officers were trying to locate him on warrants, he crashed into the old Brick Hatton Elementary school and took off on foot, because the crash happened close to the school three schools were put on lockdown. Police told WAAY 31 Gooch made threats but was captured after about 4 hours. They expect his wrap sheet to only grow.

"Right now it's fleeing and attempting. I know we had drug possession and weapon charges on him. We know he has outstanding warrants," said Muscle Shoals Police Chief, Clint Reck.

We do not know what Gooch's bond is at this time. He will face those warrant charges in Lauderdale County then he could possibly go back to Colbert County to face more charges. Either way police tell us he will be locked up for the next few days.