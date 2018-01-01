Colbert County man pleads guilty to murder

A man charged with killing a Colbert County woman and trying to dispose of her body in Jackson County pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Timothy Wade Warhurst, 56, was sentenced to 25 years in prison as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.

Warhurst was charged with killing Wanda Ivey, 47, in June 2016. Authorities said he shot Ivey to death at his home on Blue Road in Colbert County and tried to dispose of her near Woodville. Jackson County authorities said they caught Warhurst digging a hole, with Ivey's body in the back of his truck on County Road 500.