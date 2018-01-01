wx_icon Huntsville 24°

Colbert County losing large amount of water because of pipe breaks, leaks

Preventing frozen pipes

Colbert County authorities are asking the public to check their property as they are having difficulties maintaining their water supply.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2018 9:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 3, 2018 9:32 PM
Posted By: Travis Leder

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency and the county water department are asking property owners to check for any broken or leaking pipes as they are noticing large water losses.

While officials say they are losing substantial amounts of water, they have not been able to pinpoint where all the sources of water loss are.

They are hoping people with multiple properties check their other homes to see if there are any problems on those sites.

If anyone spots a potential break they are being asked to call the water department or 911.

