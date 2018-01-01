Colbert County losing large amount of water because of pipe breaks, leaks

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency and the county water department are asking property owners to check for any broken or leaking pipes as they are noticing large water losses.

While officials say they are losing substantial amounts of water, they have not been able to pinpoint where all the sources of water loss are.

They are hoping people with multiple properties check their other homes to see if there are any problems on those sites.

If anyone spots a potential break they are being asked to call the water department or 911.