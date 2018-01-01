Colbert County deputy involved in morning wreck

A Colbert County Sheriff's Office deputy and an inmate were taken to a hospital after a wreck Friday morning, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highways 72 and 43 in Muscle Shoals.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said it appeared someone ran a red light and hit the deputy's vehicle.

Williamson said the deputy and the female inmate did not appear to be injured, but they were taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

The wreck is under investigation.