wx_icon Huntsville 38°

wx_icon Florence 34°

wx_icon Fayetteville 34°

wx_icon Decatur 35°

wx_icon Scottsboro 45°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts
Livestream View Now

Colbert County deputy involved in morning wreck

The deputy was transporting a female inmate when the wreck happened, Sheriff Frank Williamson said.

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 7:28 AM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 8:39 AM

A Colbert County Sheriff's Office deputy and an inmate were taken to a hospital after a wreck Friday morning, authorities said.

The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highways 72 and 43 in Muscle Shoals.

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said it appeared someone ran a red light and hit the deputy's vehicle.

Williamson said the deputy and the female inmate did not appear to be injured, but they were taken to an area hospital to get checked out.

The wreck is under investigation.

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Community Events